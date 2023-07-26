'Angel Gomes opens up on 'big gamble' to leave Man Utd, 'little bollockings' from Jose Mourinho and swapping shirts with Lionel Messi'

Angel Gomes shares insights on leaving Man Utd, Mourinho's coaching, and a memorable encounter with Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Manchester United player, Angel Gomes recently celebrated England's triumph at the Under-21 European Championship. Gomes, now playing for Lille in Ligue 1, talks with The Athletic about the decision to leave United in 2020 seeking regular playing time abroad. He also reflects on a memorable encounter against Messi where they exchanged shirts, his time under Jose Mourinho and acknowledging the demanding nature of the coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s a big gamble leaving United, leaving my home in Manchester, going into the unknown. I remember being home thinking, ‘There’s no going back. I’ve actually made this decision here’. And in my head, I was thinking the worst. I felt like I took a thousand steps backwards, but it’s all coming to fruition. It’s gone better than I imagined it because of how down and negative I was at that time. But I’m just thankful to myself, really." -Gomes, on leaving United.

WHAT MORE? Gomes spoke at length about working under Mourinho: "It’s all mental toughness. What I came to learn about Jose is he always wants you to do better. He is almost like prodding you: ‘Come on, show me a bit more. Everyone’s told me how good you are, but I want to see it’... in the midst of little bollockings, an amazing guy."

And on swapping jerseys with Messi, Gomes said, "Being up close, you see why they are regarded as the best players in the world. And it’s an experience that might not have been able to happen if I never took that step."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gomes' decision to leave United and pursue opportunities abroad was a significant risk, but it has proven to be a rewarding move as he gains valuable experience and exposure. Under the coaching of Mourinho, Gomes experienced the demanding nature of the coach's expectations, and although challenging at times, he recognises the positive impact it had on his development as a player."

WHAT NEXT? Gomes' journey in Lille promises to be one filled with growth and opportunities. As he continues to develop as a player, fans can look forward to witnessing his progress on the field. Additionally, the experiences he gained from playing against top talents like Messi will likely contribute to his overall development, making him a stronger asset for Lille and potential future endeavors.