'It wasn't going to happen' - Ange Postecoglou explains whether he would've allowed Liverpool to score if Tottenham were aware of Luis Diaz VAR gaffe

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has commented on Saturday's VAR controversy, saying that allowing Liverpool to score "wasn't going to happen".

Diaz goal disallowed due to VAR human error

Premier League rules-out replay

Postecoglou comments on Spurs conduct

WHAT HAPPENED? The fallout from the fiercely contested Premier League match has been huge, with the Premier League insisting that there will be no replay despite pressure from some Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Elsewhere, it has been suggested that Spurs could have allowed the Reds to score if they'd known about the sensational VAR error that led to Luis Diaz's goal being disallowed. Postecoglou has given his opinion on whether that was ever a serious option.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’ve got pretty hefty responsibilities at our football clubs, but we’re not the custodians - I wouldn’t make a decision that could potentially send your club down on the back of what my beliefs are," said Postecoglou. "In that moment if someone could tell me everything that had gone on within the prism of 30 seconds that I have to make it decision - it wasn’t going to happen. It’s different if it’s something clear. It’s quite obvious it was a bad error through a lack of communication, but it wasn’t something that was easily explainable. If it was, I assume there would’ve been more uproar in the game than there was."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's no surprise that Postecoglou has remained fairly level-headed about the matter, given the praise he's received so far for the way he's conducted himself at Spurs both on the sidelines and in interviews off the pitch. His rapid transformation of a Spurs side that flattered to deceive under decorated managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho has been remarkable, with Tottenham 2nd in the Premier League and unbeaten after seven games.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? As debates surrounding last weekend's crazy game in North London rage on, Spurs are preparing for their next Premier League fixture, a short trip north of the capital to face Luton Town in Saturday's lunchtime kick off.