Andre Ayew’s Swansea suffer promotion setback after Leeds United loss

The Swans wavered in their quest to earn an English topflight following Sunday’s defeat at home to the Whites

Andre Ayew’s Swansea bowed 1-0 to in Sunday’s Championship encounter.

Substitute Pablo Hernandez decided the game thanks to his 89th-minute effort to silence the Swans at the Liberty Stadium.

Fuelled by back-to-back wins against and , Steve Cooper’s men created the first chance of the evening as Rhian Brewster’s shot from 20 yards was saved by Illan Meslier.

A minute later, Ayew played Conor Gallagher forward, but he saw his strike deflect wide for a corner.

The visitors’ first clear-cut chance came in the 32nd minute after Patrick Bamford latched onto a through ball but could only fire into goalkeeper Freddie Woodman’s hands.

With five minutes left in the first-half, Helder Costa drove down the right-wing before firing an attempt at goal from an acute angle, but Woodman made a brave save.

Goalkeeper Meslier prevented Swansea from taking the lead six minutes into the second half after catching Gallagher’s shot.

Another chance beckoned for Leeds in the 64th minute as Bamford fluffed a pass from Jack Harrison.

Four minutes later Luke Ayling tried his luck from long-range, but he was unable to keep his effort down.

With the game looking set for a draw, Hernandez got the winner.

Ayling reached the byline and cut the ball back, with the Spaniard taking a touch to control before firing low. The ball somehow squeezed between Swansea goalkeeper Woodman and the post, hitting the upright, before rolling over the line.

Even with eight minutes added, the Swans could not level matters as the visitors moved further ahead at the top of the Championship log.

The 30-year-old captain Ayew was in action from start to finish but his presence could not give his team the desired result.



Cooper’s men are in seventh place having accrued 63 points from 43 outings so far. They would be hoping to revive their promotion bid when they travel to the City Ground on Wednesday for their clash with .

Forest were held to a 1-1 away at on Saturday.