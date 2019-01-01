Andre Ayew’s Swansea City suffer heavy 3-0 home defeat to Brentford

The Swans struggles continued as they fell to the Bees in South Wales on Tuesday night

Andre Ayew was among the contingent that lost 3-0 to in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian was on for the entire duration of the game but could do nothing as goals from Said Benrama - assisted by ’s Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bryan Mbeumo and an own goal by Jake Bidwell gave Thomas Frank’s side maximum points.’

The defeat continues Swansea’s woes in the English second-tier where they have only claimed one win in their last seven matches, drawing thrice and losing four times. They drop out of the promotion places to seventh as a result but are still four points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

Ayew still managed four shots (all off-target) and had 56 touches on the ball. He also made five successful dribbles while recording 30 total passes at an accuracy of 80%.

Steve Cooper’s side needs redemption but will have their work cut out when they take on rivals in the Welsh derby on Sunday afternoon.