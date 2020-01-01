Andre Ayew: Swansea City boss Steve Cooper grateful for Ghana star's performance

The Jack Army boss reflects on Tuesday's Championship fixture at St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

manager Steve Cooper is delighted by Andre Ayew's effort to help the club snatch a 1-1 draw in their English Championship encounter with Coventry City on Tuesday.

In his first match after becoming a club centurion on Saturday, the international netted a 41st-minute goal to draw his side level after Jordan Shipley gave the home side a 19th-minute lead.

Swansea came into the game on the back of a surprising 2-1 home loss to , a match in which the 30-year-old capped his 100th appearance for the Jack Army with their consolation goal.

“I was not overly pleased with the first-half performance. I felt we were second best with our work-rate and intensity and doing the non-negotiables of the game,” Cooper said, as reported by Swansea's official website.

“Truth be told I was happy it was 1-1 at half-time, with Andre getting us back in the game in the way he did.

“It was a little bit of a blessing, as when you’re not quite on our game, you have to ensure you stay in the game."

Ayew has now registered three goals in six league appearances for Swansea this season, continuing from where he left off last season where he racked up 16 strikes to finish the term as the club's top scorer.

“We made a tactical change, I felt we needed an extra body in midfield and there wasn’t as much space as we wanted or planned for Andre in the number 10 position," Cooper added.

“I felt it worked for 25 minutes, we had the momentum but for some reason, we gave that up and - before you know it - we are too deep. We are dealing with shots and crosses in our box.

“So, I’m not overly happy with the performance, but I’m happy we stayed in the game and that we did not get beat, as a performance like that means you have to show other sides of your game.

“But the way the game went, I’m not too disappointed with a point.”

Swansea occupy fifth position on the Championship table ahead of Saturday's away tie against .

In the just-ended transfer window, Ayew was highly speculated to be on the search for a move up the English football ladder to the where he was linked to and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion.

He is on a second spell with the Jack Army, initially moving to the Liberty Stadium in 2015.