Andre Ayew scores winner as Swansea pip Benrahma's Brentford

After missing a penalty just after the hour-mark, the Black Stars captain made up for his mistake by firing his team to a first-leg advantage

Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game as secured a 1-0 win over Said Benrahma’s in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The international who was in action from start to finish, scored the 81st-minute winner after benefitting Jay Fulton's assist, having earlier missed a penalty.

⏰ 81' | 🦢 0-0 🐝



GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@AyewAndre fires us in front with a terrific volley following some great link-up play between Gallagher and Fulton!



GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@AyewAndre fires us in front with a terrific volley following some great link-up play between Gallagher and Fulton!

The strike made up for Ayew's missed spotkick, which had been saved by David Raya in the 64th minute.

The 30-year-old has now scored 16 goals after 45 league appearances this campaign as Steve Cooper's men aim to secure the final promotion slot to the .

star Said Benrahma was also in action for Brentford but his contribution was not enough to help the visitors avoid defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who is reportedly a transfer target for , could not add to his tally of 17 goals and eight assists before he was replaced by Joel in the 85th minute.