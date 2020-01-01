Andre Ayew scores as Swansea City end five-game winless Championship run

The Ghanaian forward was among the scorers in a much-needed victory for the Swans

Andre Ayew scored his first Championship goal in over a month as overcame Huddersfield 3-1 to put an end to a winless run that spanned five matches.

The Swans last tasted victory in the English second tier on January 18 when they saw off Athletic 2-1.

This was also the last time Ayew found the back of the net, though he did assist Jordan Garrick in the 4-4 draw with last time out, his first goal involvements since the Wigan game as well.

The 30-year old Ghanaian opened proceedings in this tie in the 28th minute and though Benin Republic international Stevie Mounie equalised for the visitors, goals from Jay Fulton and Garrick in the final 10 minutes of the match sealed all three points for the South outfit.

Ayew had a total of three shots in the 90 minutes he featured.

He won all four of his dribbles and 10 out of 16 ground duels.

The former man also made one tackle and three clearances.

Swansea remain in ninth place on the standings, five points away from the promotion play-off places.

They travel to the British capital on Wednesday to tackle third-placed .