Andre Ayew: Ghana and Swansea City on alert as injury forces forward off vs Wycombe Wanderers

The attacker had to take an early shower in Saturday's Championship game at Liberty Stadium

Swansea City deputy skipper Andre Ayew was hauled off after just nine minutes as they played out a 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Coming into the matchday 42 fixture as his club's leading scorer, the Ghana international saw nothing but disappointment at Liberty Stadium as he had to take an early shower following an injury.

He was replaced by Wayne Routledge and it remains to be seen the severity of the blow.

With just four rounds of matches to the end of the regular season, a considerable layoff will force the 31-year-old out for the rest of the campaign.

It will be a massive blow for the Jack Army, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League for the first time following their relegation in 2018.

The club are currently third on the league standings and look likely to use the playoff route as their possible way back into the elite division.

Ayew has so far featured in all but one of Swansea's 42 matches played, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists.

His goal haul equals his tally reached last season, where he was adjudged the club's most valuable player at the end of the term, in addition to finishing as their top scorer.

“We know he has the ability, he can be as good as anyone in the league and he can play at a higher level. But the fact he is showing the commitment and work-rate he is, means it is rubbing off on everybody. It is certainly motivating me to see a player so committed to what we are doing,’ Swansea boss Steve Cooper recently said of the Ghanaian.

“He is in a good place, he is in good form and when you see that last night, when he plays like a player who is really enjoying what we are doing and desperate to help us pick up more points."

Ghana will be keeping a keen eye on Ayew’s situation as next month, head coach CK Akonnor will be naming his squad for a 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

In his last three games for the Black Stars, the attacker registered four goals, highlighting his importance in the Ghana set-up.