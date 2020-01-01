Andre Ayew focused on Premier League push despite recent Swansea City setback

The 31-year-old speaks on his club's performance so far this season ahead of Saturday's encounter with Barnsley

talisman Andre Ayew believes their dream of securing promotion remains alive despite Wednesday's Championship defeat to .

On their 19th game of the season, the Jack Army proved inadequate before the Rams as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Pride Park Stadium.

Ayew and his side, though, have a prompt chance to make amends as they welcome Barnsley for a showdown at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

“We are always disappointed to lose. Overall, it’s been a decent start, but that’s all that it is so far,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“There are so many games to play, even within the space of a week the table can change so much, but that’s the nature of the Championship and it’s what we have to deal with given the congested fixture list due to Covid.

“We have things we need to build on and things we need to improve on, I think that is the same for every side.

“I hope to bring my experience to help the team because, even though you will lose games, it is about how you handle those things.

“I think we have been good at that this season, we have to keep that going and make sure there are more good things than bad.”

Swansea currently occupy the fourth position on the league table, having won nine, drawn six and lost four of matches played so far.

Last season, the Jack Army came close to securing a return to the Premier League but their quest ended in the play-off semi-final following a defeat to .

Ayew was Swansea's main man in last term's push and has remained the danger man this season too.

Last year, the attacker, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, netted 16 times in 46 appearances, ending the term as the club's top scorer and most valuable player.

In the current campaign, the star has scored seven times in 18 matches, sitting as the club's top scorer. His solo effort against in November was recently voted as Swansea’s Goal of the Month.