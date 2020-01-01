Andre Ayew and Osayi-Samuel make Championship Team of the Week

The Ghana international and the Anglo-Nigerian have been rewarded for their impressive performances for their respective clubs

forward Andre Ayew and Queens Park ’ Bright Osayi-Samuel have been named in the Championship Team of the Week.

The international played a pivotal role as the Swans secured a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s league game.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring in the encounter before setting up Jamal Lowe to seal his side's victory, thus, returning to winning ways after playing out a draw against .

Osayi-Samuel, meanwhile, rescued from defeat against a Chuba Akpom inspired side on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored an important equalising goal in the encounter after Nigerian forward Akpom had opened the scoring for Boro.

The African stars’ contributions to their respective clubs have not gone unnoticed as they have been included among the best players in the week under review.

Ayew teamed up with Swansea City in 2018 for his second stint from club .

He has since featured in more than 55 league games for the Swans and last season scored 16 league goals for the club after returning from a loan stint with .

Ayew will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for Steve Cooper’s men when they take on in their next league game.

Osayi-Samuel has been a consistent performer for QPR since his arrival at the club and last season he made 37 league appearances for the side.

His partnership with Eberechi Eze, who now plies his trade with , helped Mark Warburton’s men maintain their Championship status.

He will hope to continue his impressive displays for QPR when they take on on October 3.

Osayi-Samuel is eligible to feature for the national team and will hope to maintain his current form to earn a call-up to the Super Eagles.