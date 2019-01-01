‘Ancelotti would be perfect for Arsenal’ – Petit backs ex-Chelsea boss for Emirates role

The Frenchman has lamented a situation that has got "worse and worse" at the Emirates and says that a really top boss is now required

legend Emmanuel Petit says that the club should not delay when it comes to appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager.

The Emirates Stadium outfit find themselves without a boss following the sacking of Unai Emery a fortnight ago, while there appears to be no resolution to the current stalemate.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has performed unspectacularly, winning just one of his four matches in charge, with visiting north London on Sunday.

In need of an experienced hand to lead the way, Petit - who won the 1997-98 title while at Highbury - believes that the Italian, who was removed from the Napoli job in midweek despite a thumping 4-0 victory over , offers an ideal solution.

“Ancelotti would be, right now, the perfect answer for Arsenal. It’s very rare to see a top manager like him getting fired in the middle of the season,” Petit told the Mirror.

“It’s a coincidence and sometimes destiny tries to show you the way to go and you have to be open to it.

“He is one of the top managers in the world, he’s available and he’s on the market.

“I know he is in talks with as well, but I’m pretty sure, if Arsenal do as good a job, he’d be more than happy to be the manager of Arsenal.

“In the meantime, the question I ask myself is: ‘What kind of manager would be happy to take Arsenal’s situation right now?’

“The situation has got worse and worse, season after season, so you need a really top manager to handle the situation right now.

“And, for the moment, the only one on the market and available is Ancelotti. Everywhere he went, Ancelotti had success, except with .

“He is respected so much by the players for all of his experience and all of his years in the game.

“At , in , in even with , he left great memories for the players. He improved a lot of them and won many trophies. He has so much experience.

“Ancelotti has everything required to be a top manager and if you listen to all of his former players, any of them, it’s kind of the same as Arsene Wenger.

“Most players will tell you good things and it’s the same with Ancelotti.”

Meanwhile, Petit would put any plans to approach Patrick Vieira, who is currently in charge of Nice, on the backburner for now.

“Patrick was my No.1 choice and I did really think that. But now Ancelotti is on the market and in the meantime, Patrick needs to improve more as a manager.

Article continues below

“He is still a young manager, what he is doing, step by step, is a good thing, the right thing, but he needs to improve more and more.

“Experience, the relationship with the players in the dressing room, it’s quite difficult sometimes with the new generation. He needs to get more experience.”

Arsenal are currently 9th in the Premier League on 22 points, seven back from the Champions League spots and seven clear of the relegation zone.