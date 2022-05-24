Ancelotti: Real Madrid could play Bale & Hazard in Champions League final against Liverpool

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale could both feature for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Liverpool, coach Carlo Ancelotti has said.

Bale has not featured for the Spanish champions since making a 16-minute appearance against Getafe on April 9, just his seventh match in all competitions this season.

Hazard, meanwhile, has played once since mid-February having been given 26 minutes in their penultimate La Liga match of the season.

What did Ancelotti say about Hazard and Bale?

"Hazard is training well, he can play in the final, Bale can play too," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Everyone is motivated. Everyone can participate, whether it's one minute or 10. It's positive that everyone can do it."

He added: "The team is fine. We had a little problem with Marcelo, but he will recover well.

"The team is in good physical condition, we are going to prepare for what we want to do.

"We're going to give it our all. It's the fifth final in eight years. This team has achieved a lot.

"The team is happy, calm, with good atmosphere. As we get closer to the game the worry comes, but it's normal."

Ancelotti's son praises Bale

Ancelotti's son, Davide, who is working as his assistant at the Spanish side, heaped praise on Bale ahead of the final, saying that everyone at the club admires him.

"Gareth is a guy that is loved around the place, from the coaching staff to his team-mates," he said.

"This season he has struggled with injuries but we are happy to have him available for the final.

"He already gave a lot of trophies to Real Madrid and has a chance to give the club another one.

"He has written the history of the club because, if you see the pictures of the trophies in the big moments of Real Madrid, there is Gareth and, of course, he will be remembered there."

