Ancelotti backs Napoli squad despite Europa League defeat to Arsenal

The Italian giants made a disappointing European exit on Thursday night, but the 59-year-old coach has defended his players

Carlo Ancelotti still believes in 's squad as he backed his players after their defeat to .

The Serie A side bowed out in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 loss at home on Thursday saw them suffer a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

Alexandre Lacazette fired home a sumptuous free-kick to win the games for the Gunners, with the Italian giants offering little threat in attack.

Ancelotti, in his first season at the helm, said Napoli needed to push on despite their European disappointment.

"I still believe that the squad is full of quality. The players have done all they could but this is football," he told a news conference.

"At times not everything goes your way. We tried, we look forward, there won't be drama from the players or the club, everyone is united and is trying to bring the club further forward from what we've done this season.

"I don't think Napoli has managed to reach many quarter-finals in European competitions in the past, so our objective is always to improve."

Napoli's exit means no Italian clubs reached the semi-finals in either the Europa League or .

Ancelotti's focus is still on trying to secure second spot in , with Napoli seven points clear of third-placed .

"Obviously we are very disappointed to go out of the Europa League. We've failed in this objective and we know it was going to be difficult," he said.

"We know there are no Italian teams in the semi-finals of European competitions. We knew from the start it would be tough.

Article continues below

"This season, on our results, we think we should finish second in Serie A. That's not too little for us.

"We need to prepare well for next season knowing the team has been renewed, and it will be renewed for next season."

Next up for the Gli Azzurri is a clash with at Stadio San Paolo on Monday, who are also chasing a place in next season's Champions League.