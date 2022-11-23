In pictures: Analysing all three Canada penalty incidents vs Belgium at World Cup as VAR in spotlight again

Canada missed a 10th-minute penalty but felt they should have had two more spot-kicks in the opening 45 minutes.

Davies denied from spot

Buchanan appeal appeared to be ignored

Laryea also denied in 38th minute

WHAT HAPPENED? After handball was given against Yannick Carrasco, there was a second penalty incident soon after. Eden Hazard's back pass went right to Tajon Buchanan, who appeared to be clattered by Jan Vertonghen only for a strange offside decision to be made, and VAR wasn't consulted. Then, Axel Witsel appeared to make contact with Richie Laryea in the box the 38th minute that led to further Canadian appeals.

Handball was given against Carrasco, which was the correct decision.

A wide view of Vertonghen's challenge, which was ignored by VAR.

The linesman bizarrely flagged for offside, but Vertonghen did get the ball first.

Here's that Witsel incident, which could easily have been given.

The Belgium midfielder made contact with Laryea, albeit he went down easily.

WHY WEREN'T PENALTIES GIVEN? The third penalty shout was much stronger than the second, as it was eventually established that Vertonghen did make contact with the ball before flooring Buchanan. The Witsel challenge, however, could easily have been awarded as a spot-kick, and Canada fans will be furious that it was ignored. Laryea's fall was on the theatrical side but we've definitely seen those given.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada only have themselves to blame for Davies' miss, but they have legitimate reason to be unhappy with referee Janny Sikazwe - who has been embroiled in controversy before - and the VAR room.