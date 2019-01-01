'An embarrassment' - Chelsea condemn fans after video emerges of racist Salah chants

Blues supporters have once again caused controversy as footage of them singing offensive songs in Prague was circulated online

have condemned a video showing what is claimed to be Blues fans in Prague calling star Mohamed Salah "a bomber".

The Islamophobic slur attacks one of the Blues' former players, who is set to line up against his former club in the on Sunday, after 1,000 fans travelled to attend their quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague.

The Blues security team actively tried to prevent the fans in the video from entering the Eden Stadion and turned three of the six away, as they continue what they describe as a 'zero tolerance' stance on racism.

They will look to ban their supporters if they can identify them and establish for certain that it happened in Prague ahead of Thursday's match, as suspected.

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," a statement read.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won’t tolerate them in their club."

This is just the latest in a series of accusations of racism labelled at Chelsea fans this season and the club has once again moved to try to defeat a small section of their support.

Chelsea fans have been under scrutiny after Raheem Sterling was allegedly abused at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 2-0 win over in December.

UEFA also investigated accusations that Blues supporters were singing anti-Semitic songs relating to their rivalry with during their game against Vidi just a week after the Sterling incident.

There have been further accusations of anti-Semitism towards the Spurs' support, and Chelsea have put in work to try to educate their fans to stop the chant.

The 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' campaign has won multiple awards, with Chelsea understandably keen to distance themselves from the behaviour of their fans who have a historical connection to racism, most infamously through the 1970s and 1980s far-right fan group the Chelsea Headhunters.

UK anti-racism football charity Kick It Out said: "It's not on the terraces, but it is still a disgrace. We do not want fans like that anywhere near our game. We will be liaising with Chelsea Football Club to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively."