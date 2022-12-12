Nordin Amrabat has suggested Morocco midfielder and younger brother Sofyan should be at PSG playing alongside Marco Verratti and not at Fiorentina.

Amrabat Jr. has been a consistent performer in Qatar

Expected to line up in heart of Morocco's midfield vs France

Older brother Nordin suggests he would be a good fit for PSG

WHAT HAPPENED: Sofyan has been impressive for Morocco at the World Cup, playing every minute for the semi-finalists so far in Qatar.

Despite his physical approach and ability to command the tempo, the Fiorentina midfielder has been cautioned just once; a card that came in a goalless draw against Croatia in their group-stage opener.

Although in the Round of 16 victory over Spain, the 26-year-old had to be injected with painkillers to last 120 minutes since the Atlas Lions needed him badly.

His performances at the World Cup has caught the eye of several of Europe's top performers, and his brother Nordin, who plays for AEK Athens, has now suggested where he should go if he leaves Fiorentina.

WHAT HE SAID: "The World Cup is as important a tournament as the Champions League, maybe even bigger. It is normal that Sofyan is the centre of attention given how he is playing in this competition," the 35-year-old attacker said as quoted by Football Italia.

"In my opinion, he would be perfect for PSG. To see him alongside [Marco] Verratti would be a dream. I think Al Khelaifi should act immediately if he reads my words."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sofyan, who joined Fiorentina from Verona in the 2020/21 season, has already been linked with Liverpool, with recent rumours indicating that he has already met with Jurgen Klopp over a possible move to the Premier League.

However, his agent Mohammed Sinouh poured cold water on the reports, insisting his client is currently concentrating on the ongoing competition in Qatar.

"Of course, I get a lot of phone calls for Sofyan. The whole world has seen he's the best holding midfielder of the World Cup," he said. "Sofyan is a top professional, he's focused on the World Cup with Morocco."

WHAT NEXT: Bar a late injury, Sofyan is one of the players guaranteed a start when Morocco take on France in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.