Amrabat to Barcelona is off! Fiorentina reject Barca's bid for World Cup star

Moroccan World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat will not be joining Barcelona in January after Fiorentina rejected their bid for the midfielder.

Amrabat dazzled for Morocco at World Cup

Barca launched deadline day bid

Fiorentina have since rejected it

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants made a formal approach for the 26-year-old earlier on deadline day, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barca have since had that move rejected by Fiorentina. The Tuscan club have no interest in letting the player go this winter, either on a loan with an obligation to buy or on a permanent deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat's performances helped Morocco to a last-four finish in Qatar, becoming the first African side to achieve that feat at a World Cup. They have also made him one of the sought-after midfielders in Europe, with the 26-year-old also gathering ample interest from Premier League clubs, who were given a similarly negative response.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fiorentina have been firm on this stance throughout the January window, and not just for Amrabat. Viola CEO Joe Barone singled out that both he and midfield partner Nico Gonzalez were not for sale, with Leicester seeing a €34 million (£30m/£37m) bid for the Argentinian rejected in mid-January, causing the Foxes to end their pursuit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? With Amrabat staying and time in the January window running out, the Blaugrana will likely have to make do with their current midfield options, which includes the club's new No.6 Gavi.