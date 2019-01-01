'Ampadu could benefit from loan move' - Wales boss Giggs wants Chelsea teenager to play

The young defender has only made five appearances for the Blues this season and his national team coach is keen to see him continue to develop

manager Ryan Giggs has suggested defender Ethan Ampadu could benefit from going out on loan to secure more playing time.

The 18-year-old has only featured five times this season under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, with all of his appearances coming in cup competitions.

Ampadu has already won six caps for Wales, but his national team coach Giggs concedes that it is difficult for the youngster to adapt due to his lack of appearances at club level.

The former winger is a believer in the loan system, with his Wales squad featuring multiple young players who cut their teeth in the lower leagues.

"He's played the odd Europa [League] game or cup game for Chelsea and, because of that talent, I can see Sarri wants him around the first team," said Giggs.

"But it's just been a bit stop-start, together with the injuries, which is frustrating because he is an amazing talent and he's shown that in the games he's played.

“We've had players in the same situation - David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn - talented players who've gone out on loan and benefited from it. But if he can force himself into that Chelsea squad then that would be great."

Ampadu was provisionally selected for the Wales squad for the upcoming fixtures against Trinidad & Tobago and Slovakia but he had to withdraw due to a back injury.

Giggs attributed this injury to growing pains, comparing Ampadu to a young Steven Gerrard who suffered recurring back problems early in his career due to excessive growth.

"It is frustrating," Giggs said.

"He's at that age where it's in between his age group and the first team. So a lot of the time he's travelling with the squad.

"I went through it a little bit, when you don't play, then you go back to your own age group. It's just that balancing act because he's not getting the minutes that lesser players would get because of his quality.

"He reminds me of Steven Gerrard because he's still growing. They pick up these little knocks and strains."