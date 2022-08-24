Amoo's Copenhagen and Sakala's Rangers qualify for Champions League group stage

The Africans’ teams are through to the next round of Europe’s elite club competition

Akinkunmi Amoo’s Copenhagen have qualified for the group stage of the 2022-23 Uefa Champions League despite playing a 0-0 draw with Trabzonspor on Wednesday night.

The Danish Superliga had recorded a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the play-off round staged at the Parken Stadium, with goals from Viktor Claesson and Lukas Lerager finding the net.

Nonetheless, the Black Sea Storm could not overturn the deficit as the keenly-contested affair ended goalless at the Medical Park Stadium – thus crashing out 2-1 on aggregate.

Trabzonspor began the match in a threatening fashion but the attacking quartet of Abdulkadir Omur, Enis Bardhi, Djaniny, and Andreas Cornelius could not get past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Cornelius was close to putting the hosts ahead in the first half, however, Ryan was well positioned to flick the striker’s header over the crossbar.

Even at a more improved second-half display, the Danish topflight side remained calm to thwart every attacking foray of Abdullah Mucib Avci’s men to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Nigeria international Amoo was an unused substitute alongside Senegal’s Khouma Babacar. Whereas, Cape Verde’s Djaniny was handed a starter’s role by Trabzonspor before he was subbed off for Anastasios Bakasetas in the second half.

In another encounter, Scottish side Rangers secured a shock 1-0 away victory against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Heading into the encounter at the Philips Stadion, many had predicted doom for the Gers having played out a 2-2 home draw in the first leg.

After a goalless first half – where chances were few, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men took the lead at the hour mark as Antonio Colak fired Malik Tillman’s assist past goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Trailing by a lone goal, PSV began the onslaught with substitute Xavi Simons orchestrating the PSV attacks, creating opportunities for both Philipp Max and Cody Gakpo, but neither were able to find an equaliser.

In the end, it was Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men who bowed out while Rangers returned to the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Zambia international Fashion Sakala was introduced for Antonio Colak in the 90th minute while Nigeria’s Nnamdi Ofoborh was not dressed for action by the Gers.