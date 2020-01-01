Amokachi: Nigeria President Buhari appoints former Everton star as special assistant in sports

The former international has been handed a new role to enable him make a substantial contribution to the development of Sports in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former and Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi as special assistant on sports.

Secretary to the federal government Boss Mustapha signed the letter confirming the 47-year-old’s appointment, dated August 17, 2020.

According to a statement from the ministry of youth and sports development, Amokachi’s new role will see him advise the president on sports-related matters.

More teams

“I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports,” read the statement.

“The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020. As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.

“The former of player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, as Ambassador he is expected to mentor youngsters.”

His role was to assist the federal ministry of youth and sports development to scout and mentor players.

Amokachi enjoyed success during his playing years, where he featured for side Everton, and among other clubs before his retirement.

The 47-year-old won the and FA Charity Shield during his time with the Toffees and lifted the Turkish Cup with Besiktas.

“Da Bull” as he is fondly called by his admirers, had 44 caps and 13 goals for the Super Eagles during his playing years.

He was part of the Nigeria national team that won the 1994 and featured prominently at that year’s World Cup tournament and the 1998 edition.

Amokachi also helped the West Africans clinch the Olympic gold medal in 1996, scoring in the final against .

He was the assistant coach to Stephen’s Keshi at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in , where the Super Eagles secured the title for the third time in their history.

Amokachi has also previously managed Nigeria sides Nasarawa United, and Ifeanyi Ubah as well as Finnish club JS Hercules.