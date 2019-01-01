Amine Harit ends goal drought with brace in Schalke 04 win

The Morocco international ended his goal drought in the German top-flight with a brace at the Benteler-Arena on Sunday

Amine Harit ended his nine-month goal drought in the German with a brace in 04's 5-1 victory Paderborn.

Sunday's outing was the first time the 2017-18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award winner scored a goal in the German top-flight since November 2018.

The midfielder found the back of the net twice in the second half to help David Wagner's men grab their second league win of the season.

⭐ Man of the Match performance

🗓️ First goal since November 2018

✌️ First ever Bundesliga brace



What an evening for Amine Harit! pic.twitter.com/WhgPYC6NTW — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 15, 2019

centre-back Salif Sane inspired Schalke 04's fight-back with his 33rd-minute header which cancelled out Cauly's opener for Paderborn.

After the restart, Harit stretched the visitors' dominance to give them a 3-1 lead with his effort in the 71st minute.

The 22-year-old later grabbed his brace to wrap up the emphatic comeback win for Schalke 04 with five minutes left on the clock.

5 - For the first time since May 1999 @s04_en have scored five away goals in a #Bundesliga match. The last time they scored five away goals in the Bundesliga was a 5-4 win against TSV 1860 München. Historical. #SCPS04 pic.twitter.com/SYuFcNBXr2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, 's Jamiliu Collins was on parade for Paderborn for the duration but could not help his team end their four-game winless streak in the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04 are sixth in the league table with seven points from four matches and they host 05 next at the Veltins-Arena on Friday.