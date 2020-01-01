Amin: Beating Simba SC is Azam FC's biggest opportunity to qualify for Africa

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ have vowed to eliminate the Mainland giants from the knockout competition

Azam FC have insisted they are not scared of coming up against giants Simba SC in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup competition.

The two were pooled together in the draw conducted on Friday in Dar es Salaam. It will be the third time this season the two teams are meeting. The initial two were in the league where Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed 1-0 and 3-2 wins.

The Chamazi-based side is aiming at winning this competition in order to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Amin has admitted they already knew by reaching the last eight of competition, they were going to be pitted against a tough team and that is why they are ready to handle Simba and kick them out.

“At this stage of the competitions, you’re going to come across really good teams, so we’re delighted to be at this level and ready to face Simba,” Amin is quoted by Daily News.

“They [Simba] won against us in the semi-finals of ASFC in 2017; we also do not have a good record against Simba recently, as they have won against us in two league games this season and in the Community Shield.

“It is not that they are better than us, both teams have good players and when we meet, we both possess the game but the only difference is that they have been taking their chances well.

“If we prepare ourselves properly we will beat them. We are the defending champions and this tournament is our biggest opportunity to earn a ticket for Caf club competition next season.”

Meanwhile, Simba have also welcomed the draw against Azam insisting they are ready to progress to the next round.

According to Simba representative Hamis Kisiwa their target this season is to clinch the league and the domestic cup and thus they will do everything possible to beat Azam and advance.

“We intend to take this cup, along with league title. We do not belittle anyone, competitions are competitions and we are here to compete for the purpose of winning,” Kisiwa is also quoted by Daily News.

“All eight teams that have remained in this tournament are outstanding, so the games will be intense.”

The quarter-final matches will be played on June 27 and 28.