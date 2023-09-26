A third American in Milan?! Rossoneri planning swoop for Borussia Dortmund ace Gio Reyna

AC Milan are planning on adding a third U.S. men's national team star to their squad: Gio Reyna.

Milan targeting Reyna

Already have Pulisic & Musah

20-year-old currently sidelined

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fichajes, Milan are looking to bolster their attack in the January transfer window after a poor start to the season and manager Stefano Pioli has green-lighted a potential move for Reyna. The Rossoneri sit second in the league table, but were recently thrashed by arch-rivals Inter 5-1 and followed it with two unconvincing performances against Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League and against Verona in Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has been sidelined with an injury since June and has yet to appear for Dortmund this campaign. He has, however, made the bench twice over their last two games and is poised for his first minutes of the season this Friday when the Bundesliga side next take the pitch.

Reyna would be the third USMNT player to join the ranks at Milan, as bot Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah joined the Rossoneri during the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Dortmund travel to Hoffenheim on Friday and the 20 year old has a chance to get his first minutes of the season. Milan meanwhile, travel to Cagliari in Serie A Wednesday.