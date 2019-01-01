American influx into top European clubs reason for concern for Mexico fans

The influx of rising American stars in Europe's top four leagues hasn't been matched by the USMNT's top Concacaf rival

Take a look around Europe as the new season dawns, and you'll find internationals sprinkled throughout the Old Continent.

There's Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez in , Raul Jimenez and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in , Hirving Lozano and Edson Alvarez in the , and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona in to name a few.

The number of Mexican teenagers, however, is much smaller. Lainez is the only player who played for Mexico at the U-20 World Cup who is based outside the domestic league. There are some notable names, like 's Richie Ledezma, new signing Alex Mendez, forward Sebastian Soto and forward Ulysses Llanez. The problem? Those players all are Mexican-Americans currently in the United States system.

In addition to those players, U.S. fans are getting hyped up about the futures of forward Timothy Weah, center back Chris Richards, Alvarez's Ajax teammate Sergino Dest, new PSV signing Chris Gloster and Konrad de la Fuente at . Weah and Dest are set to push for regular first-team minutes, as is forward Josh Sargent.

That's not even to mention attacker Christian Pulisic, midfielder Tyler Adams and midfielder Weston McKennie - all of whom are 20 and will push for starting roles in their big-time teams.

What does it matter to Mexico fans? Mexico won the Gold Cup. It has most of the aforementioned stars in good form And it's not like there are no Mexican players in European academies. English-Mexican 15-year-old Marcelo Flores joined this year, and plenty of Mexican players are trying their luck in Spain.

Yet that gap from age 18-21, when so much of a player's critical development takes place, should be concerning. Mexican player development always has been unique, and not always in good ways. Liga MX teams fight to keep their top talents, whether they're playing with the Sub-20 every week or already seeing first-team minutes. Clubs are reluctant to allow players to move on, and often overvalue their players in a way that wards off mid-table teams in or Spain.

In the U.S., many teams see themselves as selling clubs and are eager to move on young talent. Some players don't sign MLS deals when they're younger and simply move to Europe when they turn 18 - or sooner if they can secure a European passport thanks to a mother or grandfather or other relative.

It's a difference in mentality. Few would argue either Liga MX or MLS are one of the top five leagues in the world. Yet, players often are content to stay in Mexico for four or five years rather than pushing to get a move. Players in the U.S. know their best path to a long career is to get to Europe fast and compete against the best in the world as quickly as possible.

It's also a difference in economics. Many of the top players in the U.S. are upper or middle class families and can turn down an initial offer from the hometown team in favor of potential riches in the future, or a college scholarship. That situation is much less common in Mexico.

Lainez and Alvarez are exceptions, and perhaps will be trendsetters after pioneers like the Dos Santos brothers, Tecatito and Carlos Vela. But they're just that - exceptions.

The reality is Mexican players are arriving in Europe too late to make the most of the superior coaching and competition they'll find there.

Not so for the U.S., with young Americans seemingly the most fashionable thing for a club to purchase. Everyone has to have one.

It will lead to a U.S. national team with veterans of the top four leagues mixed in throughout the roster. Mexico has that already, but how long until the difference starts to show? The next World Cup cycle is too soon. Pulisic and Adams are still finding their feet as leaders, and the depth Mexico has still wins out. We saw that in the Gold Cup final, and we'll continue to see it through .

After that, it's tougher to say. With more players going to the top four leagues in the world as quickly as possible and the quality of MLS academies improving every year, the player pool for the U.S. is getting deeper and deeper.

To their credit, Mexican directors seem to realize they have to do something. However, the youth rule in Liga MX doesn't work, and too many of the solutions proposed are more about putting money in Liga MX owners' pockets rather than improving quality of play.

Article continues below

The loss of key figures on the soccer side of the federation in the last year, with Dennis te Kloese heading to the in 2018 and Guillermo Cantu departing after the Gold Cup, further compound the issue.

director Gerardo Torrado is just 40 years old, and while he learned plenty from his playing career, he's going to need people to come alongside him and carry some of the responsibility. Director of National Teams Ignacio Hierro​ also comes in young, though he carried out a number of important roles with Grupo Pachuca. That included working in development with the Chilean club Pachuca owns.

He'll know, however, that it isn't about simply moving players abroad to get them minutes, it's about getting players in the best leagues. The sheer number of Americans in the world's best league for development should turn the heads not only of eager and hopefully American fans but also of their regional rivals who have to make sure they don't fall behind.