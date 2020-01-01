Ambundo: Promoted Dodoma Jiji sign former Gor Mahia winger

The winger will now be aiming to help his new team perform better in the Tanzania top tier league

Dodoma Jiji have completed the signing of former winger Dickson Ambundo.

The team was promoted to the Mainland League and are keen on ensuring they do not struggle at the top. They have made some decent signings so far and one of them is the former K'Ogalo attacker.

"Tanzania international winger Dickson Ambundo has officially joined Dodoma Jiji FC after helping Gor Mahia of to win [the Kenyan ]," the club confirmed on their social media channel.

Ambundo joined K'Ogalo at the start of last season from former Tanzania top-tier side Alliance FC.

However, he returned to Tanzania following the cancellation of the owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. He could not join his former side after relegation, and Dodoma managed to convince him to join the team.

He is the second Tanzanian to leave Gor Mahia after goalkeeper David Mapigano who parted ways with the Kenyan side on mutual consent. The custodian joined 2014 champions Azam and went on to explain his best moment while in Kenya.

"My best moment at Gor Mahia was when I scored a goal from a goal kick [in the 3-0 win against ]," Mapigano revealed after signing for Azam.

"It was my happiest moment in life because it has never happened in my entire playing career; and my role model Tim Howard also did [in the 2-1 loss against Wanderers when his wind-assisted clearance beat Adam Bogdan in goal during the 2011/12 English Premier League season].

"I have achieved a lot with Gor Mahia which I am proud of and I felt it is high time for me to leave.

"It is my desire to replicate my achievement with Gor Mahia here at Azam."

The 23-year-old is optimistic about helping the Chamazi-based side get to the top of the table in order to play in the continental assignments.

"I am just from playing in the continental assignments with Gor Mahia and I need to give my best at Azam to help the team get to the top," Mapigano added.

"I promise to give my best and try to push the team and ensure we achieve great things together, in that when I leave my mark will remain forever.

"Azam is a big team and many players know it; in short, I did my extensive homework before joining the team."