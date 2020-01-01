Ambundo: Gor Mahia opt against extending striker's loan deal

The Tanzanian joined K'Ogalo last year from Alliance and went on to help the team dominate the local scene

Kenyan ( ) giants have released forward Dickson Ambundo after his loan deal with the club expired.

The 24-year-old joined K'Ogalo on loan from former Mainland League outfit Alliance FC in July 2019. The winger was used in the front three positions owing to the team's struggles to get a consistent striker, especially after the departure of Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe.

"We wish Dickson Ambundo all the best after his loan deal at the club ended and has since returned to Tanzania," the champions tweeted on Monday.

"We appreciate every bit of his efforts while at Gor Mahia."

His parent club Alliance was relegated from the top tier after finishing the 2019/20 season in the 17th position, despite a final day 3-2 win over Namungo FC. The team only managed to accumulate 45 points in the 38 matches played.

Ambundo had been initially linked to 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions Yanga SC but the player has said he's received no contact from Yanga.

"For now, I have not had any contact with anyone from Yanga and the news [of signing for Yanga] in fact I am getting from you for the first time. For clarification, it would be better to contact my agents on the same," said the Tanzanian.

"But if Yanga want me, I will be available and that would depend on the offer they will put on the table. If it is going to be something good then I will deeply consider joining them."

While the Kenyan Premier League was suspended March 16 and later annulled by the Football Kenya Federation, in a move that the league administrators protested, Tanzanian top tier was played to the end.

Simba SC managed to successfully defend their crown for the third time in a row. Wekundu wa Msimbazi hit 88 points after 38 games, with Yanga and Azam FC coming in in the second and third positions with 72 and 70 points respectively.

Mbeya City, Mbao FC, Alliance, Lipuli FC, Ndanda and Singida United were relegated.

The Msimbazi-based side will now represent the country in the Caf while Namungo will play in Caf Confederation Cup.

