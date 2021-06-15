Ambundo: Dodoma Jiji striker ready for Yanga SC as long as 'right procedure is followed'

Timu ya Wananchi are rebuilding for the new season and are going for players who can improve them

Dodoma Jiji FC striker Dickson Ambundo has conceded he will not mind joining Yanga SC who have been linked with him.

The striker has been doing well for the Tanzania Mainland League debutants and has so far managed to score three goals and four assists for his team. It is his link-up play and his creative play that has caught the attention of Timu ya Wananchi and coach Nassredine Nabi has shown a desire to work with him.

When reached for comment, the former Gor Mahia forward said he has no problem joining Wananchi.

"I have what it takes to play at Yanga because my potential and talent are evident," Ambundo told Sokaletu.

"My job is football and I have no doubt of getting successful at Yanga. Anything can happen if I get a chance.

"All Yanga should do is follow the right procedure if they are really interested in getting me. They should talk to Dodoma management to make the deal a success."

Meanwhile, forward Fiston Abdoul Razak has insisted he will not be staying at the club regardless of how much the club may want him to stay.

The Burundi international joined Timu ya Wananchi in January hoping to help them challenge archrivals Simba SC for the league title.

However, they have been inconsistent and they have seemingly lost the battle to Mnyama with a handful of matches remaining to end the season.

"Even before Yanga make a decision about my future at the club, I have made mine," Razak said as quoted by Mwananchi.

"I have decided not to remain at the club no matter how desperate they are to extend my stay. Cedric Kaze convinced me to join Yanga to help them win the league.

"Because I respected him, he linked me up with Hersi Said and reached an agreement to play for the team."

The 27-year-old is, however, not impressed with what is going on at the 27-time-league champions' camp.

"We have consistent changes in the playing unit which is not good at all if you want to win the league," Razak continued.

"When players stay together for long, they understand each other. Look at the performing teams, players have been together for a long time. You cannot expect instant success from a foreigner because it takes some time to get used to the environment."