Ambitious Ter Stegen did not 'attack' Neuer - Low

The German boss has embraced competition for the nation's No.1 jersey and believes the Barcelona goalkeeper will push for the job

Joachim Low has welcomed Marc-Andre ter Stegen's ambitions to be 's starting goalkeeper, insisting the 's man wish to put current No.1 Manuel Neuer under pressure is not an attack on his teammate or coaching staff.

Neuer has been first choice since the 2010 World Cup but in a recent interview with Goal and DAZN Ter Stegen admitted he is ready to "put pressure" on his teammate and challenge for the role.

After insisting he had no problem with Ter Stegen's choice of words, the German manager revealed the Blaugrana shot stopper will get an opportunity as the No.1 during EURO 2020 qualifying.

"I think it's absolutely okay what he said. It was not an attack towards Manuel Neuer or us coaches. He formulated his ambitions and he is absolutely right to do that because he became a really great goalkeeper in the last two or three years," Low said to DAZN.

"We are happy to have two world-class goalkeepers in Germany. I said last year that Neuer is the No.1, also because he is our captain.

"But this year we have a little restart and Marc will get his chances in the qualification for EURO 2020. The EURO is next summer, we have a little time left until then."

Since making his Germany debut in 2012, Ter Stegen has collected 21 national team caps, mostly when Neuer was injured or being rested.

Low hinted that Neuer would remain the No.1 initially based on his performances in and embraced the battle to come between his two custodians.

"Of course there will be a fight [for No. 1]. At the end always the performances count. Manuel made good performances at the World Cup, although he had a long injury before," he said.

"Both goalkeepers are on a great level, so this year we'll see what happens. Surely Marc will also get a few games."

Germany's next match is a friendly against in on March 20 before they renew hostilities with in EURO 2020 qualifying four days later - a team they failed to beat twice in the last year.

To qualify for EURO 2020, the Germans will need to finish top two of group C, which features the Dutch, , Belarus and Estonia.