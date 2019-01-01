Ambitious Singida United reportedly want AFC Leopards coach Mbungo and players

The Rwandan tactician joined Ingwe in February and has since helped the side to move from the relegation zone in the Kenyan Premier League

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo has reportedly been offered a $100,000 (Sh10 million) transfer war chest by Singida United as the Tanzanian club seeks to lure him from the Kenyan ( ).

If the Rwandan trainer decides to leave the ‘Big Cats’ following a successful six-month stint at the end of the 2018/2019 league season, then there is a possibility he could take his assistant Anthony Kimani, free-scoring midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and defender Soter Kayumba with him.

Tanzanian publication Mwanaspoti reported this week that Singida had made an informal bid to lure Mbungo as a replacement for Serbian mentor Dragan Popadic.

After a season of financial uncertainty, Singida - who defeated AFC Leopards in the quarter-finals of the Super Cup in Nakuru in 2018 - is said to have acquired a serious sponsor to bankroll the team for the next three seasons.

With this cash, the team plans to compete against famous clubs Simba SC, Yanga and Azam for the league title this season. Mbungo, who's won two Peace Cup titles in Rwanda prior to joining AFC Leopards, has been identified as the man to lead the new project.

Mwanaspoti also claims that President Elly Kalekwa is among Mbungo's admirers.

The lanky Mbungo has turned around AFC Leopards' fortune since joining the team in February, masterminding an eight-match winning run which has seen the side move from bottom to 10th position on the KPL table.