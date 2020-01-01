Ambitious Simba SC enter partnership with Egyptian giants Al Ahly

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have signed a deal with the Egyptian giants aimed at helping the two African clubs develop

Simba SC have entered into a partnership with Egyptian giants .

The Tanzanian Mainland champions have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Al Ahly to cooperate on various business and technical agreements.

This is after the club’s newly elected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez and club’s Director Board of Directors Mulamu Nghambi visited Al Alhy headquarters in Cairo, on a fact-finding mission on Monday.

“Our CEO Barbara Gonzalez leading the Director Board of Directors, Mulamu Nghambi have visited the headquarters of Al Ahly Club in Cairo, and agreed to cooperate in business areas, technician and development of players,” Simba wrote on their social media pages.

Ofisa Mtendaji Mkuu, Barbara Gonzalez akiongozana na Mjumbe wa Bodi ya Wakurugenzi, Mulamu Nghambi wametembelea makao makuu ya klabu ya Al Ahly yaliyopo jijini Cairo, Misri na kukubalina kushirikiana kwenye maeneo ya biashara, ufundi na uendelezaji wa wachezaji kwa kujenga ... pic.twitter.com/CzwLNlfUGv — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) September 22, 2020

“By building a talent promotion center in cooperation and Al Ahly team is the first station outside of Egypt [Africa] which will be run by Simba and the club.

“They have also agreed later that team will come to the country to play [a] friendly game with Simba.”

On being appointed to lead Simba, the 30-year-old, who succeeded Senzo Mazingisa who left and joined Simba’s archrivals Yanga SC, remained confident her plans will turn the Msimbazi outfit into a giant in the continent.

kituo cha kukuza vipaji kwa ushirikiano na timu ya Al Ahly ikiwa ni kituo cha kwanza nje ya Misri (barani ya Afrika) ambacho kitaendeshwa na Simba na klabu hiyo.



Pia wamekubaliana hapo baadae timu hiyo kuja nchini kucheza mchezo wa kirafiki na Simba SC. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/Cwb9InAK0k — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) September 22, 2020

“To achieve that dream [of emulating ], we need a lot of support from the club members and, of course, proper planning,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti in a previous interview.

“If for example, Simba recruit and add its membership to about 10 million with each one duly paying their membership subscription fee at the right time, then the team will earn billions of shillings.

“This will also enable the club to be able to purchase a player even for TSh10 billion.

“If the club will be getting enough money, why do you think it would be hard to buy a highly-talented player who will assure us of great success in return?

“Zamalek, , and other African giants have reached where they are because of a greater economic foundation. If Simba can emulate the same, they will surely rock the African football world.”

Gonzalez stated she is still learning how to carry out her new responsibilities given that she had never thought of working in a footballing environment.

Last season, Simba sealed a treble – Community Shield, league, and – and will thus represent the country in the Caf .