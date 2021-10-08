Ambani to FKF: Eat humble pie and re-consider Amrouche for Harambee Stars

Former Harambee Stars striker Boniface Ambani has challenged the Football Kenya Federation to reconsider hiring Adel Amrouche to help the rebuilding of the national side.

The pressure is currently piling up against Federation head Nick Mwendwa and the Kenya technical bench after poor showings and inconsistencies in recent international assignments.

The latest came on Thursday night in Agadir, Morocco, where the East Africans fell 5-0 to the Eagles in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

As a result, Kenya dropped to the third position in the pool with two points from three matches. Mali are top with seven while Uganda come in second with five. Rwanda are at the bottom with a point.

'Eat humble pie and bring back Amrouche'

Amrouche and the current office had some conflicts regarding the former's compensation after illegal dismissal. Fifa, eventually, ruled that the Algerian should be paid, failure to do so would leave Kenya locked out of international competitions.

The former AFC Leopards attacker believes that, for the betterment of Kenyan football, all parties involved should work together.

"It is all about the national team, right now I am not looking at these qualifiers because we are as good as out," Ambani told Goal on Friday.

"The Federation should eat humble pie and bring back Amrouche. He was professional and his call-ups to the national team were not controversial. Coming to his job, we all know he was good, and can be considered if all parties decide to work together.

"Not necessarily Amrouche, but anyone coming in should be given about two or three years to prepare the team."

There should be transparency in appointments

Ambani further challenged those in administration to have transparency when appointing national team coaches, and avoid shortcuts.

"I have nothing against [Engin] Firat who was recently appointed, but what were the criteria used? We want to see coaches being shortlisted and those deserving getting a chance," he added.

"For example, what can Firat achieve in two months? This is a national team and long-term solutions are needed. Not quick fixes."