Amartey keen on helping Leicester City win remaining two home matches and end season on a high

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey insists they can beat any team at King Power Stadium and their main aim is to ensure they have made the fans happy by winning the remaining two home Premier League matches.

The Foxes have been inconsistent this season which saw them fall into the bottom half of the table. After falling to Everton 2-1 in their latest top-tier game at home, the team is now placed 14th with 42 points from the 34 games played.

The experienced centre-back insists they can make their home ground a fortress again since it is a special place to play football.

"King Power Stadium is our home, we want it to be our fortress," Amartey said as quoted by the club's official website.

"It’s a nice stadium to play at and we always know the fans are with us. We can beat any team at home for these reasons. It is a special place.

"We are close to the end of the season now, so we only have two more home games to go.

"We want to get two wins so the fans can be happy ahead of the summer."

On Wednesday, Leicester will be hosting the relegated Norwich City hoping to complete a double over them, in their bid to surge upwards on the table. However, the Ghanaian insists it will not be an easy outing.

"Every game in the Premier League is a difficult game," the 27-year-old Amartey continued.

"We saw that against Everton on Sunday. I remember playing in the game at Norwich’s stadium early in the season and we had to fight for the three points. They have talented players who are tough to defend against.

"In every game, especially at home, we want to make our fans happy so we are ready to fight again for the win."