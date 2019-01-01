Amaechi heading for Arsenal exit as Germany interest intensifies

The Gunners appear to be fighting a losing battle in trying to hold on to the teenager, who has only one season left on his current deal

Xavier Amaechi is moving closer towards the exit door at .

The teenage attacker is considered to be one of the brightest young talents at the Emirates but has just one year remaining on his contract.

Talks have been ongoing over a new deal, but there is widespread interest from both home and abroad and sources at Arsenal believe a move to is looking increasingly likely.

Amaechi has been with the north London club since joining from in his early teens, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.

An injury sustained while on international duty saw him miss out while other teenagers got an opportunity last season in the group stages.

Amaechi did travel with Unai Emery’s squad for the trip to Dubai towards the end of last season and started the friendly match against Al Nasr, although he was replaced at half-time.

And he was part of the travelling squad for the Europa League final in Baku, but was the only player who made the journey to Azerbaijan who wasn’t included amongst the 11 substitutes.

Emery’s decision not to name him on the bench against did not go down well with the 18-year-old, who has been targeted by in the past as well as clubs in and .

Amaechi returned to London Colney earlier this summer following his holiday but while a number of the club’s youngsters have linked up with Emery’s first-team squad, he has remained with Steve Bould’s Under-23s.

Goal has been told that he was not considered for selection for the senior travelling squad which has just returned from two weeks in the United States because of his contract situation.

He instead flew out with the U23s for their trip to Slovakia, but did not feature.

And on Wednesday night he again sat out the game when an Arsenal XI, made up of players from the U23s and U18s, claimed a 3-2 win against Barnet.

Amaechi once again travelled to the game at the Hive, but watched from the stand while talks over his future continue.

Article continues below

Arsenal want the teenager to stay, but he wants to assurances over a clear passage towards the first-team - something he has been given from several clubs abroad.

Sources at the Emirates now believe they are fighting a losing battle in their attempts to keep the talented attacker.

Hamburg are one of the German sides believed to be interested, with Bild reporting a bid of €2.5 million (£2.2m/$2.8m) has been accepted.