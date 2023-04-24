- Diallo shining with Sunderland
- But misses out on award
- Alex Scott picks up trophy instead
WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo has enjoyed an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 12 times for the Black Cats since arriving on loan from United. However, he's been beaten to the division's Young Player of the Season Award by Bristol's Scott. The decision was announced at the EFL Awards, with Diallo subsequently reacting on social media.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Young player, who?" he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by two laughing emojis. Scott has made 40 appearances this season for the Robins, contributing five assists and scoring once. City are down in 14th place in the table, while Sunderland are pushing for promotion.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo could be playing in the Premier League next season. Erik ten Hag is currently planning on using the youngster in his squad for the 2022-23 campaign, following his impressive loan spell at Sunderland. Diallo has already made it clear that it's his "dream" to play in the top flight with Manchester United and that he's hoping for a chance to prove his worth at Old Trafford next season.
WHAT NEXT? Diallo and the Black Cats are back in action on Saturday in the Championship against Watford.