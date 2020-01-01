‘Am I the only player on the f*cking planet?’ – ‘Strange’ Pogba & Souness spat stuns former Man Utd star Berbatov

The ex-Red Devils striker feels a World Cup-winning midfielder on the books at Old Trafford has been unfairly singled out by a Liverpool legend

Paul Pogba’s “strange” spat with legend Graeme Souness will have the midfielder asking “am I the only player on the f*cking planet?’, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The World Cup winner has attracted criticism from an outspoken pundit throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Questions have been asked of Pogba’s commitment to the Red Devils cause and ability to dominate games in a manner befitting a man with an £89 million ($111m) price tag.

The conversation has been rather one-sided for the most part, with Souness given licence to express his feelings in public.

Pogba has finally offered a response, claiming he had never heard of the Scot before arriving in , with the Frenchman then told to “put your medals on the table” by a three-time European Cup winner.

Former United striker Berbatov is baffled as to how things got this far, telling Betfair of a childish dispute: “With Souness and Pogba, I find it all a little strange, but when someone constantly criticises you, of course you are going to snap.

“Even if it is good criticism, if it is constantly aimed at you and it doesn't matter what you are doing, at some point you are going to be like: 'Wait a minute, am I the only player on the f*cking planet here?' It doesn't matter who the other person is, you are going to say something back and defend yourself, like what Pogba is doing, it's normal.

“There were lots of things that used to p*ss me off when I played, if I had a bad game or I didn't score I would look in the newspaper and there would be someone saying sh*t things about me. You read comments, you hear people talking about you and then, when you have a good game and score a couple of goals, it's a 'coincidence' or it was 'against a weak opposition' and stuff like this.

“Of course that gets you thinking, for some people no matter what you do, it is never enough. You try to not pay attention to these things, but it is impossible to do, especially nowadays with social media, you are surrounded with opinions. It was the same for me and my colleagues, there was always someone that didn't like us.

“I have also experienced being a pundit. I liked doing it and maybe I will do it again. I always try not to be too judgmental because I have been there and I know how it is, of course I can easily rip into some players and say this, this and this so that it makes for better TV viewings, but I know how difficult it is at times. I

“It might not look like a player is putting that much effort in but people don't see behind the scenes, so I try to be a voice of reason, even when some players probably do deserve a bit more criticism. I know that every self-respecting footballer, who wants to grow and develop, will know straight away if they don't play well and they don't need anyone to tell them.”

Pogba has been restricted to just eight outings for United this season through injury, but is back to full fitness and “hungry” to silence his doubters when competitive action resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic.