'It is always my fault' - Klopp takes blame for Liverpool's defeat to Burnley

The Reds boss could hardly believe his side managed to lose after having 27 shots in the game, but he shouldered the responsibility

Jurgen Klopp took the blame for ’s shock 1-0 defeat to on Thursday night, saying: “It is always my fault”.

The Reds’ 68-game Premier League unbeaten run at Anfield was ended in dramatic fashion as Ashley Barnes’ late penalty saw the Reds stay six points behind leaders at the top of the table.

Liverpool had 27 shots in the match, the most in any of their games this season, but are still yet to score a league goal in 2021 and are five league games without a win.

"We lost the game which is pretty impossible but we did it,” Klopp said to Sky Sports.

“That is my fault. It is my job to make sure the boys have the right feelings and confidence. That didn't work out.

“We had the ball a lot and created some situations that are OK but our final decision is not right. I said the same thing last week. When something doesn't work you must try harder, longer and more often and make better decisions. It didn't work tonight.”

Liverpool started without Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson among others, but pressure is increasing on Merseyside after a string of sub-par performances.

"It is always my fault,” Klopp added. “If I make clear which movements make sense because it will hurt the opponent and we don't do that then I need to make it clearer. It is not that they don't want it. It is difficult to play against these low blocks.

“It helps if you score the first goal but we didn't. That changes the opponent. After not scoring for a long time not everybody feels confident.

"I never thought of us as free-scoring. I knew we had to work hard. It is not the first time or last time it will happen in football.

“We can only use this game for the next one. It is not because the players do not have the ability. Our decision-making is the problem. If we score in our big moments it changes things but we did not."

Liverpool will need to find their rhythm soon with a number of huge games coming up, starting with Manchester United in the fourth round of the on Sunday.