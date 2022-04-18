Alonso: Chelsea can win Premier League title next season

Marcos Alonso believes that Chelsea are capable of competing with any opponent on their day and hopes the consistency can be found in 2022-23 that allows the Blues to come back into contention for the Premier League title.

Domestic dominance has not been savoured in west London since Antonio Conte captured a top-flight crown during his debut season at the helm back in 2016-17.

Chelsea have won the Champions League again since then, while three successive FA Cup finals have been reached, but they sit 12 points off the pace being set by table-topping Manchester City in the current campaign.

Can Chelsea challenge for the title next season?

Big money has continued to be invested by Chelsea in pursuit of more major honours, with the hope being that more money will be spent once a sale of the club by Roman Abramovich has been completed.

With the potential there for more additions to be made, while already boasting plenty of quality within their ranks, Alonso sees no reason why a title challenge cannot be pieced together next term.

He has told Sky Sports: “I would say so.

“We saw a few years back when we won the last one and we have been competing against these teams.

“I think we are capable of winning anything against any team and we just need to improve a little bit in this consistency during the whole season. We’ll try to be a little bit closer for next season.”

How will the 2021-22 season end for Chelsea?

While Chelsea will be hoping to enjoy a bright future, there are still issues for them to address in the present.

Thomas Tuchel’s side bowed out of European competition following a dramatic quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid, but they remain in the hunt for FA Cup glory and a top-four finish.

Next up in the league is a derby date with Arsenal on Wednesday, with Alonso expecting a tough test against London neighbours that are also chasing down Champions League qualification.

The Spanish full-back added: “They are playing good football and they have a good manager, some very good young talent. Of course it will be tough.”

