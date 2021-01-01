‘Almost is never enough for Simba SC’ – Chama says after exit to Kaizer Chiefs

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ reveals the Msimbazi giants will continue to fight and get it right in the competition after losing in the quarters

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has stated they will not rest until they get it right in the Caf Champions League.

The Msimbazi giants saw their fairy-tale run in this year’s competition come to an end after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in the quarter-final stage.

Simba lost the first leg at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg 4-0 but only managed a 3-0 return leg win.

A double from captain John Bocco and Chama’s late strike pushed Chiefs to the edge but also ensured Simba had not lost a match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the campaign this season.

The Zambian midfielder has said they will not rest until they get it right in the competition and has promised strong participation next year and also wished Amakhosi all the best in their semi-final contest.

“Our Champions League fairy-tale has ended today [Saturday],” Chama wrote on his social media pages. “Am proud of this team because everyone gave their best performance, but almost is never enough.

“We won’t rest until we get it right. See you next season in the Champions League and Confederation Cup and all the best to Amakhosi’s Kaizer Chiefs in their semi-final encounters.”

In the match watched by 10, 000 fans, Simba took the lead in the 23rd minute after a through-ball from Chama was met by Kapombe, who in turn laid it to Bocco, and the towering striker unleashed a right-footed effort which sneaked past Bruce Bvuma’s legs into the net.

After the resumption, Simba knew they still needed three goals to stay in the tie, and they went 2-0 up in the 56th minute when Luis Miquissone danced through Chiefs' defence from the left wing before delivering a low cross which Bocco slotted home after it took a deflection off a Chiefs defender.

Simba then kept their hopes alive in the 86th minute after Chama danced through the Chiefs defence before placing the ball past Bvuma for the third goal, prompting a nervy ending to the fixture, although ultimately no further goals were scored.

Simba will now shift their focus into retaining the league title and winning the domestic Cup.