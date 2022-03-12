Almeria striker Sadiq wins Player of the Month award in Spain

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has been honoured as the best player in La Liga 2 for the month of February.

Sadiq enjoyed a remarkable form in the month under review with his contribution of five goals and two assists which helped the Rojiblancos to four straight wins in the second division.

He saw off competition from Huesca's Jaime Seoane and Eibar's Jose Corpar for the prize.

Following Nigeria's elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the 25-year-old helped Almeria strengthen their position as the second-best team in the league table.

✅ 4 wins.

⚽️ 5 goals.

🎁 2 assists.



🇳🇬 @UDAlmeria_Eng's Sadiq Umar is the #LaLigaSmartBank Player of the Month for Febraury! 🏆#POTM | #MVP — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 11, 2022

He started February with a goal each against UD Ibiza and Malaga, followed by a brace against CD Mirandes and he found the back of the net again when they hosted Fuenlabrada.

The former Roma striker has scored 13 goals in 25 league appearances so far this season, seven goals from equalling last season's tally.

Article continues below

Thanks to Sadiq’s contribution, Almeria are the highest-scoring team in La Liga 2 and they are second in the table with 58 points after 30 matches, a point behind leaders Eibar.

Sadiq who opened his Super Eagles’ goal account against Guinea-Bissau in January, is among the 28 players invited by Austin Eguavoen for their country’s crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana.

Nigeria are scheduled to visit the Black Stars on March 25 and then host them for the return fixture in Abuja, four days later.