Alliance FC will look to bounce back from Azam loss against Yanga SC - Mkwasa

The caretaker coach is confident of getting maximum points against their hosts in the top tier game set for Friday

Yanga SC interim coach Boniface Mkwasa believes his charges are prepared to defeat Alliance FC on Friday in their Mainland League.

The two teams are set to play each other on Friday at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza. The visitors are targeting maximum points at home but will have a tough challenge against the 27-time champions who are targeting a third consecutive win.

The caretaker coach states it will not be an easy game against their hosts but has confidence his team will manage to bag maximum points.

"We are well prepared to make sure we get victory," Mkwasa is quoted by the Daily News.

"It will certainly not be an easy ride because we clearly know that our opponents lost the last league match against Azam 5-0; this means they will try and avoid back to back defeats at home."

Mkwasa will have goalkeeper Mechata Mnata and defender Kelvin Yondani back after the duo missed the 3-2 win against JKT Tanzania owing to international assignments with Taifa Stars.

Yanga are currently 15th on the table after collecting 13 points from their six games while Alliance are 10th with 17 points from 13 matches.