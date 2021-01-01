Allegri's mentor reveals Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea snubs from Juventus boss

Giovanni Galeone says a man back with the Bianconeri turned down approaches from England and Spain during a previous stint in Turin

Massimiliano Allegri's coaching mentor, Giovanni Galeone, claims a man back at Juventus for a second spell snubbed approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain during a previous stint with the Bianconeri.

A highly rated 53-year-old finds himself back in Turin two years on from being relieved of his duties in the same post on the back of five Serie A title triumphs.

Allegri saw his stock soar during that trophy-laden tenure, with questions asked of his future plans by leading sides in Spain, England and France as high-profile posts became available or change in said dugouts was mulled over.

What has been said?

Galeona, who had Allegri work under him at Pescara and has played a leading role in the shaping of a productive coaching career, has told Il Bianconero: "The last year that he was at Juventus, Allegri said no to five big offers. Chelsea tried twice in the space of 15 days and he always rejected every proposal.

"Then Real Madrid contacted him more than once, while Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United also tried. This was all in the space of a year, but he always said no.

"I do think that if Juve hadn’t called, he would be in Madrid now, even though he wasn’t entirely convinced by the organisation there. Nobody is, really."

Was Juve return the right choice?

Allegri was the favoured option of Real to replace Zinedine Zidane when it became apparent that the French tactician would be heading for the exits.

Juve, though, moved quickly to replace managerial rookie Andrea Pirlo with an experienced head.

Article continues below

Galeona believes the right call has been made by all parties, despite the Bianconeri enduring a testing 2020-21 campaign that left them scratching around for Champions League qualification in the final round of Serie A fixtures.

He added on Allegri heading back to the Allianz Stadium: "If he’d returned last year, I don’t think I would’ve agreed to it, but now I am truly happy on his behalf, because the club realised it made a mistake by sacking him."

Further reading