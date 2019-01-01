Allegri pledges future to Juventus but wants improvement after fifth Scudetto success

Once more the Old Lady's domestic dominance was not reproduced in Europe, a discrepancy their coach is determined to correct

Massimiliano Allegri set his sights on building a better after reasserting his intention to remain in charge of the freshly minted champions.

Juve secured an eighth straight Scudetto and fifth in succession under head coach Allegri with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.

Alex Sandro's header and German Pezzella's own goal gave rise to long foreseen celebrations at Allianz Stadium and eased some of the pain of Tuesday's surprise exit at the hands of .

No Serie A side has ever sealed the silverware in quicker fashion and the mastermind of the latest triumph quickly turned his attention to plotting the way forward.

"We'll enjoy our Easter meal and after that I'll sit down with the president and the club," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm sure I'll stay with Juventus. I have a year left on my contract but we haven't sat down about that yet.

"It's not a question of the contract, but of our plans for the future.

"Juventus will create a team that can win but evaluation on how to improve still has to happen, as has been the case for the last five years."

The ex- boss also defended the injured Paulo Dybala's contribution in what has been the least prolific of his four seasons in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has heavily curbed 25-year-old Dybala's prominence, but Allegri insisted the rumoured target's influence has been understated.

"Dybala's season was good, especially until January," he said.

Campioni d’Italia! Orgoglioso di contribuire a scrivere la storia di un club eccezionale, che mi ha fortemente voluto e per il quale sono onorato di giocare. Sono felice. Siamo un gruppo forte e straordinario! Grande Juve pic.twitter.com/0I7obeypz0 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 20, 2019

"We played many games with him, Ronaldo and Mandzukic. Ronaldo is a goal scorer, just look at the game against Ajax. Next to him you need a striker with different characteristics and Dybala connected the play and worked a lot.

"If you play with three players who stay in front of the ball, the [rest of the team] will tire and when this happens you get in trouble."