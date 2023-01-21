Allegri insists he will stay on as Juventus manager despite 15-point deduction

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has underlined that he will remain at the helm despite the club being docked 15 points for false accounting.

Juve docked 15 points for irregularities

Dropped down to 10th as a result

Allegri has committed future at helm

WHAT HAPPENED? The news broke on Friday that Juve had been prosecuted by the Italian Football Federation for several financial violations involving inflated transfer budgets and player salaries. The ruling saw the club drop as low as 10th in Serie A after their significant points deduction, although the head coach of the Old Lady reiterated that he's not going anywhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm the coach of Juventus and I will remain the coach of Juventus. Unless they send me away," Allegri said on the ruling. "In difficult times you have to be good, men, in taking responsibility. When things are going well, we are all good. I'm unable to analyze the severity of -15 in the table. The only thing certain is that one: we must accept yesterday's ruling. I repeat: the club, with the lawyers, have already made the official statement. We have to be silent, very low profile, and do this challenge starting from 22 points.

"We have to do our duty: the final judgment will come in 2 months. And we must not find ourselves in 2 months with regrets because we did not do as much as we should have done. All situations should be turned into an opportunity. This is an opportunity to have a season to the fullest, then we'll see how it goes. When the ruling came, I did the calculation of the points it would take to get the UEFA Champions League. The average is there and to get there you need something extraordinary".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Allegri has committed his future to the club, other members higher up in the ranks were not so lucky. After Juve's entire board resigned in late November, the recent charges have seen other members penalised, both past and present. Current Tottenham director Fabio Paratici was one such party, handed a 30-month suspension on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALLEGRI? The Italian tactician will aim to ignore all the noise off the field and lead his team out at the Allianz Stadium against Atalanta on Sunday, with Juve now 12 points off the Champions League places.