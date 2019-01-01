Allan Kateregga: Erbil Sports Club sign former AFC Leopards and Cape Town City midfielder

The dreadlocked player has joined the Middle East club after partying ways with Benni McCarthy's side on mutual consent

Former AFC and FC midfielder Allan Kateregga has been signed by Iraqi top-flight side Erbil Sports Club.

Kateregga joins the club as a free agent after his contract with Premier Soccer League ( ) side was mutually terminated at the end of July.

The midfielder revealed his new move via a Facebook post but did not confirm the length of his contract, which is reported would run for two years.

“Dear Lord, you have brought me to the beginning of a new day. As the world is renewed fresh and clean, so I ask you to renew my heart with your strength and purpose," Kateregga said.

“Forgive me the errors of yesterday and bless me to walk closer in your way today. This is the day I begin my life anew; shine through me so every person I meet may feel your presence in me.

“Take my hand, precious Lord for I cannot make it by myself.”

Kateregga has also played for KCCA, where he joined from AFC Leopards in September 2017 before moving to Cape Town City in 2018. He was loaned to where he spent a short stint.

Article continues below

The midfielder was part of the team which featured in the 2019 in and played, from the bench, one match against in the Round of 16.

He is the latest Ugandan player to join a new club after the Afcon finals.

Emmanuel Okwi, Farouk Miya, Hassan Wasswa, Patrick Kaddu, Tadeo Lwanga, Timothy Awany and Murushid Jjuuko are the other players who have found new homes since.