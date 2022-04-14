All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona target Borussia Monchengladbach's Bensebaini

Man Utd loanee Amad urged to leave Rangers

Amad Diallo has been urged to cut short his loan spell at Rangers and return to Manchester United.

“I think they [United] need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s going to be a little more softer for him,” ex-Red Devil Paul Parker said to BeMyBet.com.

“Because, if he’s going to play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him cause I think he is having a tough, tough time and they need to get him back."



Barca to rival BVB for Bensebaini

Barcelona are ready to rival Borussia Dortmund when it comes to Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini, claims Sport1.

La Liga giants remain in the market for another left-back and have their sights locked on a 26-year-old in Germany.



Napoli won’t part with Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Osimhen

Manchester United and Arsenal are among those to have been linked with Victor Osimhen, but TEAMtalk claims that Napoli are unlikely to part with the Nigerian striker this summer.



The 23-year-old has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, but his current employers in Italy are reluctant to part with him at this stage – especially as his value is only set to increase.



Foxes keen on permanent Lookman deal

Leicester are keen to turn Ademola Lookman's loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal, according to Ekrem Konur.

The former Everton winger has impressed for the Foxes this season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in 33 appearances.

The Nigeria international, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, joined Leipzig from the Toffees - initially on loan - in the summer of 2018.



Aston Villa target PSV's Madueke

Aston Villa have identified PSV winger Noni Madueke as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.

The Eredivisie club will let the Nigeria prospect leave if they receive an offer of €30 million (£25m/$33m) or more this summer.

Madueke has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, where he played at youth level, but Villa are hoping to win the race for his services.