All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa keen on signing Bissouma from Brighton

Villa make move for Brighton star Bissouma

Aston Villa have made a move to try and lure Yves Bissouma away from Aston Villa as they start to piece together plans for the summer transfer window, claims Football Insider.

The Seagulls star has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in the past, but the Villans are ready to spend big in order to fend off any competition for top targets.

Konza a top defensive target for Arsenal

Football Insider reports that Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is a top target for Arsenal as they seek to find further reinforcements at the back.

A summer raid on the West Midlands could be launched by those in north London, with it claimed that Villa are open to offers for the DR Congo and Angola prospect.

Watford's Troost-Ekong set for LA Galaxy move

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is set for a move to the LA Galaxy - according to CBS Sports.

The 28-year-old is expected to join the MLS outfit on loan in the summer transfer window.

Nigeria international Troost-Ekong has not featured for Watford since returning from Afcon, where he picked up a niggling injury.

Crystal Palace will consider offers for Zaha

Wilfred Zaha's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and Palace may look to cash in this summer rather than potentially letting him go for free next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Palace believe they can cope without him, with players such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze emerging in Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Newcastle make Ekitike their priority target

Newcastle have made striker Reims striker Hugo Ekitike their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window - according to Football Insider.

The Magpies failed with a £20 million ($26m) bid for the 19-year-old of Cameroonian background in January but have not given up on securing his services.

Reims will likely accept an improved bid of £25m ($33m) for Ekitike, who has also been linked with West Ham, with Newcastle poised to swoop again.