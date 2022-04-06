'All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show' previews USWNT vs Uzbekistan

The U.S. women's national team is back in action this month and, on this week's episode of All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know ahead of two games with Uzbekistan.

Vlatko Andonovski's side faces the Asian nation on April 9 and April 12, the first game in Columbus, Ohio, and the second in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The world champions were last in action in February, winning the 2022 SheBelieves Cup after 5-0 victories over New Zealand and Iceland followed a goalless draw with the Czech Republic.

Star names such as Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Tobin Heath remain absent from the roster this month, but there is plenty of young talent to get excited about in their absence.

As well as this week's episode, listeners can go back and catch plenty of content around the USWNT. Catarina Macario and Naomi Girma will both be involved in this month's friendlies against Uzbekistan, and both are previous guests on the show.

Macario joined GOAL to discuss her decision to play for the U.S. over her country of birth, Brazil, as well as to give some insight into what it is like playing for seven-time European champions Lyon, the club she signed for last January after forgoing her senior season at Stanford.

Girma, meanwhile, could win her first cap for the USWNT in this international break. The centre-back was the No.1 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and has started all three of the San Diego Wave's Challenge Cup games so far this season.

She told GOAL all about learning from fellow defender Abby Dahlkemper and head coach Casey Stoney, who was a star for England in the same position in her playing days.

USWNT's April 2022 friendlies vs Uzbekistan

A number of veterans are missing from Andonovski's roster this month, some due to injury - such as captain Becky Sauerbrunn - and some due to the coach wanting to see what the next generation has to offer, with players such as Morgan and Heath not involved since October 2021.

In that next generation are players like Trinity Rodman, the 19-year-old forward who took the NWSL by storm last year, leading the Washington Spirit to an unprecedented Championship win.

Rodman is one of nine players on the roster with less than 10 caps to their name, with three of those - including Girma - uncapped. In fact, only seven players called up have more than 50 appearances for their country.

GOAL discusses this youthful group on the latest episode of All of US, while also explaining why the U.S. is playing Uzbekistan and picking out who will be the players to watch in these upcoming fixtures.

