Why wasn't Alisson red-carded for high kick and punch incidents against Ecuador?
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was shown red twice against Ecuador on Thursday only to have VAR take back the cards both times in a controversial 1-1 draw.
In the first half of the World Cup qualifier, a red card for a high boot was reduced to yellow, while a second-half card for a punch that was also initially ruled a penalty was called off and the foul overturned.
Meanwhile, Brazil's Emerson Royal and Ecuador's Alexander Dominguez were sent off as both teams played the majority of the match down a man.
Editors' Picks
- Manchester United’s Bailly cried after penalty miss led to Ivory Coast's Afcon exit
- ‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT
- African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Newcastle United target Napoli star Osimhen
- Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha and the Brazil forwards battling for World Cup berths
Alisson avoids red card twice
Below is a view of the first-half incident, available in the UK.
The Liverpool goalkeeper made high contact with the attacker with his boot right after his clearance, but upon VAR review, the act was deemed not dangerous enough to warrant a red card.
In the second half, meanwhile, his punch only contacted the attacker after he touched the ball.
The bigger picture
Ecuador will be upset to have seen Alisson finish the match on the pitch - and for their stoppage-time penalty to have been taken away - but a spirited draw against CONMEBOL's top team in qualifying was still an encouraging result.
With the point, Ecuador maintained their comfortable position in third in the CONMEBOL table as they inch closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil, meanwhile, have already qualified for the World Cup, along with Argentina.