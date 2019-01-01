'Alisson is brilliant and keeps getting better' - Liverpool goalkeeper dazzles Kirkland

The Brazil international has justified the £65 million transfer fee invested in him, with the former Reds custodian among those to have been impressed

Alisson has seen his “brilliant” qualities saluted by former goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, with the £65 million ($83m) asset at Anfield having “got better as the season has gone on”.

Back in the summer of 2018, the Reds briefly made the Brazil international the most expensive shot-stopper in world football.

He arrived with a big reputation and with the potential to improve at 26 years of age.

Alisson has justified the faith shown in him, with securing the Premier League Golden Glove award in his debut campaign.

Liverpool boasted the best defensive record in the English top-flight as they came agonisingly close to claiming a long-awaited title, before then tasting glory in Madrid.

Their last line of defence is considered to have contributed significantly to an upturn in fortunes, with Kirkland among those to have hailed Alisson’s impact.

The ex-Reds star, who took in a spell as goalkeeping coach with Liverpool’s women’s team in 2018-19, told the club’s official website of the current No.1: "He's brilliant.

"I didn't see too much of him at , but when he came here I watched him closely, watched training a few times.

"This was near the start of the season and he's got better as the season has gone on.

"That is credit to the goalkeeper coaches – John Achterberg in particular – and the goalkeeper unit."

While Alisson’s consistency has been welcomed by most on Merseyside, his performances have left Liverpool’s back-up options with little to do.

Simon Mignolet, who is an established international himself with , was restricted to just two appearances last season.

He is expected to push for a move elsewhere this summer, with regular game time needed as an experienced 31-year-old, but his commitment to the Liverpool cause has been saluted.

Article continues below

Kirkland added: "Simon deserves a lot of credit because it's tough for him.

"But he's pushed Alisson, knowing that if he didn't perform then Simon would be back in – and the other 'keepers as well. That unit is brilliant."

Liverpool are being linked with other keepers during the current transfer window, with it expected that Mignolet will be granted his wish to find more minutes elsewhere.