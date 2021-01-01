'One point is good enough against Bengaluru' - NorthEast United's Alison Kharsyntiew satisfied with the stalemate against the Blues

The Highlanders' assistant coach backed goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh following the howler against the Blues...

A horrible goalkeeping howler from Gurmeet Singh cost a crucial win and they settled for a point against Bengaluru in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday.

Rahul Bheke cancelled out Luis Machado's first-half goal in the 49th minute when his shot from the edge of the box went straight into the net. The shot was weak and should have been a routine save for the keeper but it was allowed to leak into the net.

NorthEast United assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew, though, did not want to blame the goalkeeper and suggested that Singh had an otherwise impressive outing.

"We were leading by one goal and he made that mistake but mistakes happen sometimes. He (Gurmeet Singh) did well throughout the game except for that one mistake and hope he will learn from that and be more confident in the next game," said Kharsynitiew.

The former coach, though, suggested that such blunders at the top level of the sport can cost a team three points and the players must be cautious about individual errors.

"There should not be any individual errors at this level but as a player, you need to learn from it. Individually you have to analyze it and learn from it because at this level individual errors can cost you three points."

Kharsyntiew mentioned that the team's target was to register a win but against a team like Bengaluru, they are happy to walk out with at least a point.

"The objective was to get three points but to play against Bengaluru is not easy. So one point is good enough for us and this will keep the positive energy in the team and give us the confidence to carry on in the next game."

Lalengmawia replaced Lalrempuia Fanai in the starting lineup just minutes before kick-off and Kharsyntiew confirmed that the Mizo midfielder had picked up a hamstring injury during the warm-up.